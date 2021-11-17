On Nov. 12, Britney Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship finally ended, officially making her a free woman. Spears took to social media to share her true feelings, and let’s just say, she totally dropped a bomb. Although not confirmed, she hinted that she wanted to “set things square on Oprah,” and fans are hoping an Oprah Winfrey interview might actually be in the cards for the singer.

In the video, Spears addressed fans about what’s next in her life now that the conservatorship ended. “I’m here today to answer all of your guys’ questions, and the first main question that you guys have been asking me is, ‘What am I going to do now that the conservatorship’s over with?’ Very good question,” she said.

First and foremost, Spears gave thanks for the newfound freedom she recently discovered. “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” she said. “I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day, for being able to have the keys to my car. Being able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card and seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”

By the end of the video, Spears promised not to “play a victim” and instead discussed becoming an advocate for people with disabilities and illnesses stuck in unjust conservatorships. “But I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life when I was a child. That’s why I got out of my house and worked for 20 years. And I worked my ass off,” she said. “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully ... my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Spears has expressed her interest in chatting with Oprah. In March 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported that she already had an interviewer in mind. "Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," a source told ET. "She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

While Spears’ new life is just beginning, it looks like she’s taking the reins with both hands and making her own decisions for the first time. Hopefully, the Oprah interview she’s been hinting at will manifest itself, and fans will get an honest account of what the superstar went through and overcame.