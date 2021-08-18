Justin Timberlake has caught flak in the past for not putting his support behind Britney Spears soon enough, but it seems there’s no bad blood between these exes. Brit referenced Timberlake in her Aug. 17 Instagram post, and seemed more than happy to name-drop her ex. But given their past history, Britney Spears' Justin Timberlake Instagram shoutout threw fans for a loop.

Spears caught fans’ attention when she took to Instagram with a photo of an adorable cat. The cat was abnormally large, and Spears playfully pointed out his size by using some of Timberlake’s lyrics in the caption. “As JT would say ... haters gonna say it’s fake!!!!!” she wrote. The lyric was derived from Timberlake’s 2018 song “Filthy,” from his album Man of the Woods.

From there, she went on to further muse about her cat. “I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me,” she wrote. The post may have seemed a little out of the blue, but it was the caption that truly left fans shook.

You can see Spears’ post, including her shoutout to Timberlake, below.

Fans in the comment section couldn’t get over Brit shouting out her ex-boyfriend. She and Timberlake split in March 2002, so it’s been almost two decades since they were an item.

“Did you just quote your ex?? Im here for it!” one comment read. “Ok I’m off JT’s wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast,” another fan wrote.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

The post marked the first time Spears has referenced Timberlake since he caught criticism in February for his past problematic behavior, particularly how he handled their breakup in the press. Following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, he addressed the criticism head-on and offered the pop star an apology.

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men up for success,” Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I have failed," Timberlake said in another part of his statement.

Judging from Spears’ post, she’s moved on.