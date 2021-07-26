Britney's Agent Claims He Was Threatened Into Staying Silent About Her Conservatorship

There’s a long list of people who are supporting Britney Spears amid the #FreeBritney movement and her bid to end her 13-years-long conservatorship, and the latest is one of her closest team members. Brit’s agent of over 12 years has spoken out in a lengthy and passionate social media post. Cade Hudson's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship was eye-opening.

Hudson is not only Spears’ agent, he’s also a longtime friend. As he explained in his Instagram post, it was only a matter of time before he could no longer stay silent about what he’s witnessed regarding Spears’ conservatorship. "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney,” he wrote in an Instagram post, per TMZ. “Enough is enough.”

While the post is not visible to the public from Hudson’s private page, the transcription of his message got Britney fans talking. The agent said he’s received death threats from fans and it was finally time to tell his truth.

“After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her - Britney l’m now speaking up,” he wrote. "Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Few members of Spears’ inner circle have spoken out amid her ongoing conservatorship case, so fans were blown away by Hudson’s post. At one point, he even seemed to imply that Spears’ father and her co-conservator, Jamie Spears, threatened him with losing his job if he spoke out. Elite Daily reached out to Britney Spears’ team for comment on Cade’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away,” he continued. “I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

Hudson insinuated he and other members of Spears’ team were silenced and discouraged from speaking out. “I'll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can't name names) was also silenced by the people around her,” he explained. “You silencers know who you are.”

Hudson is often featured on Spears’ Instagram page, has been seen spending Christmas with her, and even goes on vacations with her. So, as one of her closest friends, his message spoke volumes.

Hudson concluded his post by saying it’s time to get his best friend back. "@Britneyspears it's your time - the world is listening and is on your side. The world NEEDS you freed and back,” he wrote.