You’ve been to great concerts in stadiums, arenas, or festivals — but have you ever been to a late-night live music event on the beach? Now’s your chance to turn the sandy shoreline into your very own nightclub, as Zedd headlines Breakaway Beach: Miami Art Week, which is produced in partnership with Elite Daily. The exclusive beach party on Dec. 6 will feature a full lineup of some of the hottest EDM artists of the moment, as the iconic Florida coastline is transformed into an all-night rave. Alongside the music, there will be brand activations, product giveaways, photo moments, and so much more.

This event marks Breakaway’s debut at Miami Art Week, bringing the nation’s largest touring music festival down to the hardest-partying beach in America. If you’ve never been to one of Breakaway’s unforgettable electronic festivals before, trust the Elite Daily team, who got to experience them firsthand this year: you do not want to miss out!

Both the sandy setting and hit-making headliner make this one-night-only experience a party that is guaranteed to go down in history. If you’re ready to experience a night at the beach like never before, here are all the details you need to know.

The Breakaway Beach Lineup Is Stacked

Zedd is the main event, but he’s not the only buzzy name on the festival lineup. The party will also feature sets by Chris Lorenzo, Daniel Allan, Kaleena Zanders, Night Tales, and Benjamin Lloyd.

The Location Is *Everything*

The event will take place on 38th and Collins, in the heart of iconic Miami Beach.

Greg Fry

Get Ready To Party Into The Night

The Breakaway Beach festival takes place on Saturday, Dec. 6. It runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

How To Secure Your Tickets

To get admission to the party of the year, head to this website to purchase your tickets. General admission tickets start at $50, and VIP tickets start at $80. Pre-sale will begin on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. EST, with the general sale opening the next day on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. EST.