Here Are All The Songs On The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Soundtrack

A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is a fun, campy slasher with tons of jump-out-your-seat scares. To complement the film’s intensity, the soundtrack is full of youthful, Gen Z-approved bops and even an original song by Charli XCX. Want to re-enter the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies world? Here are all the songs on the soundtrack.

Warning: This post contains light spoilers from Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Aside from Charli’s banger of a song with “Hot Girl,” the rest of the soundtrack contains party songs fit for the hurricane party at the center of the plot. In the film, a group of friends — Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Myha’la Herrod, and Rachel Sennott — wait out a violent storm inside a mansion, where they decide to pass the time by dancing, then playing their favorite game: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. What starts as just a game turns gruesome when Pete Davidson’s character, David, is found dead.

From there, it’s all downhill as the squad grows paranoid while on the hunt for a killer that’s knocking them out one by one. Despite the plot’s scariness, the soundtrack sucks viewers in, reminding them of the party atmosphere lingering beneath the group’s wild dynamic. Here’s the full list of songs from Bodies, Bodies, Bodies:

“Daddy AF” by Slayyyter

“100 Boyfriends” by Alice Longyu Gao

“Slime” by Shygirl

“Bored In The House” by Curtis Roach, Tyga

“212” by Azaelia Banks ft. Lazy J

“Oh Honey” by Delegation

“Hot Girl” by Charli XCX

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is playing exclusively in theaters now.