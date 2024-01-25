Ever since Bobby Berk announced he would be leaving Queer Eye after the hit makeover show’s eighth season, fans have had one burning question: Why? It didn’t take long for rumors to bubble up. Amid reports that Berk had clashed with a co-star and some suspicious Instagram activity, a narrative began to form that things weren’t so fab with the Fab Five. And now, Berk is finally addressing all the rumors — and confirming which co-star he has been butting heads with.

Berk spilled the tea in a Jan. 25 Vanity Fair profile, published the day after his final season of Queer Eye premiered on Netflix. Turns out, the main reason the design expert left the series isn’t too dramatic. He explained that all of the Fab Five’s contracts were up after Season 8, and he got the sense that everyone was ready to move on. However, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski all signed on when Netflix renewed the series. Berk’s mindset hadn’t changed, and he remained committed to focusing on other projects.

Beyond the contracts, there was also some personal issues among the cast. Social media sleuths noticed Berk and France had unfollowed one another on Instagram. Sure enough, Berk confirmed to Vanity Fair that France was the co-star he had a disagreement with.

“Tan and I had a moment,” Berk said. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Netflix

Berk didn’t clarify exactly what the fight was about, but admitted he regrets making it a bigger thing through his social media activity.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No,” Berk said. “Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings—and siblings are always going to fight.”

While it sounds like things got pretty heated, Berk added that his friendship with France is on the mend now. The two recently reunited at the Creative Arts Emmys. “We both embraced each other, and we both said congratulations. And that’s where we are right now,” Berk said. “I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”