Leaving the beaches of Bachelor In Paradise, Aven Jones and Kylee Russell were one of the strongest couples. Although they skipped the sandy engagement (which Russell didn’t seem too happy about), they appeared to be in a solid relationship by the end of filming. But that all changed once they hard-launched on Instagram on Dec. 8, after the show’s season finale. By Dec. 9, they had announced their breakup, with Russell accusing Jones of “multiple infidelities.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 9, Russell wrote, “Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities.”

She added, "This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.” Russell also removed herself from their collab post on Instagram.

Jones took the post off his own feed a few hours later, and he didn’t deny the accusations, though he didn’t directly address the cheating rumor either. On Dec. 10, he responded with an IG Story. "After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person,” Jones continued. “Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time. Thank you.”

For fans of the show, the couple’s messy breakup definitely came as a surprise. For one, Jones asked Russell to “just trust him” repeatedly as they walked off the beach together. In the car, he reassured her, “I’m just gonna do everything I can after this to prove to you where I was coming from down there” (referencing when he told her he didn’t want to propose).

During the same car ride, Russell said in a voiceover, “Love is all about taking risk. This also could be my biggest heartbreak, but I won’t know until I know, and so it’s a risk I have to take.”