Billie Finally Addressed Those Rumors "Your Power" Is About Her Ex, 7:AMP

When Billie Eilish’s Apple TV documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, dropped in February, the most surprising thing fans learned was she had a boyfriend at one point named Brandon “Q” Adams. The rapper, who also goes by 7:AMP, is highly speculated to be the muse behind Eilish’s latest single “Your Power.” Until now, the star has been silent about theories surrounding the song, but that all changed with the arrival of her newest Rolling Stone interview. Billie Eilish's response to rumors "Your Power" is about her ex, Q, will surprise you.

The reason fans think the track is about him is that Eilish hints her ex is older than her in the song. "Does it keep you in control for you to keep her in a cage? / You swear you didn't know, you said you thought she was your age," she sings. Q is reportedly five years older than Eilish (who was supposedly 17 when she began dating him at 22), which is why fans made the connection. During the track, the singer also accused her ex of not treating her right. Since Eilish said Q once ditched her at Coachella, fans thought her “Your Power” lyrics reflected their rocky relationship.

When she dropped the song in April, Eilish released a statement saying it was inspired by “many different situations.” However, fans weren’t convinced and insisted the track was about Q. Now, the star has addressed the rumors surrounding “Your Power” again in her June 17 interview with Rolling Stone. “Everybody needs to shut up,” Eilish said. “[The documentary] was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”

Eilish also explained the reason why she doesn’t name names when talking about exes in her songs. She said people are like “‘Well, you’re an artist, so when you put something out there like that, you can’t expect people to not dive into it more,’ Yes I can,” she said. “You should absolutely respect me giving you this much information and saying, ‘This is all you get.’ The rest is for my own brain.”

There you have it. Fans shouldn’t expect Eilish to share any details about who inspired her music.