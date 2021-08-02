Billie Got Real About Having A "Terrible Relationship" With Her Body

Billie Eilish has continuously clapped back at body-shamers on the internet, but that’s not the only problem she faces online. In a new interview, Eilish spoke out about unrealistic body image standards on social media, as well as how it’s affected her mental health and self-perception. At one point in the profile, Billie Eilish said she has a "terrible relationship" with her body, proving everyone has their own insecurities, even celebrities.

The Guardian published the interview with Eilish on July 31, and it included an incredibly honest detailing of Eilish’s personal experience dealing with body image issues. As the singer said, these are particularly fueled by images she sees on social media.

“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?” Eilish explained. “I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad.”

While Eilish considers herself to be “very confident” in who she is, she admitted comparing herself to other people online has taken a hit to her body confidence. “I’m obviously not happy with my body but who is?” she said.

Eilish only got more honest from there. She detailed the experience of living with these insecurities as a pop star who has to perform in front of thousands of people. “When I’m on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body,” she told the outlet. “Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering.”

As Eilish explained, paparazzi photos don’t help the situation, either.

“In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two,” she explained. “Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate… Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn’t know the picture’s being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone’s like, ‘Fat!’”

Eilish typically hides her body under baggy clothing, but in October 2020, a paparazzi photo of Eilish wearing a tank top went viral and became the talk of Twitter. Hopefully, in due time, Eilish can feel comfortable in any type of ensemble and unrealistic body image standards will be a thing of the past.