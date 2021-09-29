It was icons only at the Sept. 28 premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die. The event drew a crowd of Hollywood elite, plus literal royals. Kate Middleton and Prince William both attended and brushed shoulders with all the celebrities nearby. There was one royal run-in, though, that had fans talking more than the rest. Billie Eilish and Kate Middleton met at the London event and the photos of their interaction are everything.

Even before the event kicked off, Eilish had been gearing up to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In an interview with the BBC, she revealed how nervous she was about their attendance. "It's going to be crazy... Oh my god, I'm going to pee myself,” she said.

Thankfully, Eilish didn’t pee herself. Instead, she gracefully shook Middleton’s hand and flashed her mega-watt smile. The endearing moment was caught on camera and royal fans are living for it. Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas, was also in attendance, and stood at his sister’s side as she met the royals.

You can see Eilish meeting Middleton for the first time below.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Eilish appeared on the official soundtrack for No Time To Die with a song of the same name. She released the song in February 2020 as well as a music video for the track in October of that year. She also performed “No Time To Die” at the 2020 Brit Awards.

While it might seem random for the royals to be in attendance at the screening, it’s actually traditional for members of the royal family to turn up to the James Bond film premieres.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only were fans blessed with a sweet sighting of Middleton and her husband, but they got to see worlds collide.