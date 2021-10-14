Billie Eilish Totally Dragged Jimmy Kimmel For Making Her Look "Stupid"

Billie Eilish may have forgiven Jimmy Kimmel for embarrassing her on his show, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. In case you missed it, Eilish’s November 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! went viral when he quizzed her on a list of throwback bands and she revealed she didn’t know who Van Halen was. This was totally understandable, considering Eilish is 19 and band formed in, uh, 1972. When she appeared on the show once again on Oct. 13, it was the perfect time for revenge. Billie Eilish dragged Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid" and even gave him a test of his own.

Eilish’s latest visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! was centered around her involvement in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. But in between talking about her latest projects, Eilish reflected on her previous chat with the talk show host.

"Wait, really quick. Do you remember last time I was here?” Eilish questioned. “And you made me look a little stupid." Kimmel responded by saying yes, he “accidentally” did, but he “didn't do it on purpose.” Eilish then added, "I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything."

The duo further reflected on their last convo with Eilish admitting Kimmel really stumped her on a number of topics. “There was a lot things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know,’” she said.

Well, this time around Eilish returned the favor and left the talk show host stumped as well. “Here’s your quiz, OK?” she told Kimmel. “I’m making these up on the spot.” She put him to the test by asking about a popular Gen Z reference frequently used on social media. “Mommy,” Eilish said, and waited for Kimmel to reply. “Sorry, mommy?”

The reference went over Kimmel’s head, but Eilish decided to give him a break. After all, she deserved some slack when it came to her last appearance. Not only was she not born when Van Halen started releasing music, but the band itself defended Eilish after the saga. "Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us,” a statement from the band read. “Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.”