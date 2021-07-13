Billie Clapped Back At Haters Saying She's In Her "Flop Era" On TikTok

Ahead of dropping her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, Billie Eilish responded to haters saying she's in her "flop era” in a July 11 TikTok. Let me tell you, she did not hold back. With 40 million views and 7 million likes on her video and counting, fans clearly loved her clapback, showing how, at the end of the day, Eilish has more supporters than critics on her side.

In her TikTok, Eilish held back her laughter as she read comments like "Is it me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." The 19-year-old singer hit back at haters by captioning the video, "Literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my t*ts are bigger than yours.” If that wasn’t amazing enough, Eilish added her song “NDA,” which she just released on July 9, to the clip.

Fans showed their support with comments like “I LOVE THIS ERA SO MUCH,” “Your music is incredible and so are you,” and “The song slaps.”

Watch Eilish respond to haters saying she’s in her “flop era” below.

While critics may not like her latest music, Eilish has dropped a number of songs from Happier Than Ever that have been major hits. She kicked off her era with “My Future” in July 2020 and then returned with “Therefore I Am” that November. In 2021, she released singles like “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and “NDA.”

When she announced her upcoming album on Instagram on April 27, Eilish teased Happier Than Ever would be her best work yet. "This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can't even tell you. I've never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel,” she said at the time.

The record will arrive in just a few weeks on July 30. Judging by what Eilish said, fans aren’t prepared for what’s to come.