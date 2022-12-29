The Biggest Celeb Breakups Of 2022, Ranked By Drama

Buckle up.
Like most relationships, celebrity romances come and go. Over the course of 2022, plenty of surprising couples graced the IG Stories of DeuxMoi, but just as many pairs called it quits. Here are the biggest celebrity breakups of the past year, ranked by drama.
Bachelor Nation was disappointed to see Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer split in November. Though the duo kept things civil post-breakup, Windey did explain their split on Dancing With The Stars. “We weren't each other's best match,” she said.