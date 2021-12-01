Ben's Quotes About Rekindling His Relationship With J.Lo Are So, So Beautiful

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked fans when they rekindled their romance in 2021 nearly two decades after their unforgettable split — and no, it wasn’t a publicity stunt. The pair appear to be going strong and reportedly spent the Thanksgiving holiday together with their blended families. Both actors have been notably quiet about their reconciliation, opting for privacy as they rebuild their lives together. However, Affleck just spoke out about their relationship in a new, eye-opening interview with WSJ magazine.

Reports about Affleck and Lopez’s romantic reunion first started surfacing in April 2021, and it had everyone asking, “What year is it again?” The rumors provided the ultimate dose of nostalgia for fans who followed their relationship throughout the early 2000s, and were vying to know more about how these two found each other again. In a new interview with WSJ, Affleck was hesitant to share too much about his love life, but ultimately threw fans a small bone.

“One of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” Affleck said. “There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world. I’m more comfortable just learning to find a boundary between things that I want to share and things that I don’t... I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

He may have been cryptic, but Affleck couldn’t help but reflect on how positive the relationship — and specifically, rekindling with Lopez — has been on his life. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he said. “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am.”

Affleck is also the first to admit the relationship is a “second chance,” and he’s excited about his new chapter with the “On My Way” singer.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” he said. “I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.”

It’s so sweet to see Affleck and Lopez come together after so many years apart, and the unique unfolding of their story is the reason so many fans are deeply invested. “It’s a great story,” Affleck admitted. Here’s hoping one day fans will hear the full story for themselves.