Bella Thorne shared an alarming story about being a child actor in Hollywood during a Dec. 27 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. During their conversation, Thorne, 25, explained that she once lost a job because the director accused her of “flirting with him.” At the time, she was only 10 years old.

Thorne recalled the story to Ratajkowski, explaining, “I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10... And the casting director calls my agent and my agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward cause the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’” She didn’t name any names or give any clues for who the director was.

Two years later, when Thorne was 12, she started filming for Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, which aired from 2010 to 2013. Though she eventually found success in acting, Thorne still remembers this moment very clearly. Speaking to Ratajkowski, Thorne called the situation “so insane” and “crazy,” adding, “What the f*ck are talking about, man? I don’t give a f*ck what the f*ck I said. I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p*ssy right now. [I was] 10 years old. Why ever would you think that? Why?”

Plus, according to Thorne, interactions during “director sessions” are extremely limited, making his accusations even more outlandish and inappropriate. “Also you’re in a director session, you can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out. There is no time to go sit on your lap or make you uncomfortable,” Thorne told Ratajkowski.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thorne shared that she revisits the director’s claim “every day,” explaining that it isn’t always so easy to blame him for what happened. “I … am trying to find almost fault in myself. Like, ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do? You made him feel like this,’” she said, per Page Six.

Ratajkowski encouraged her to “forgive” herself, emphasizing that Thorne was only a child when this happened. “If you need a more f*cked-up story of Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t think there is one,” Ratajkowski told her.