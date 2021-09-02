Bella Is Joining Kendall By Launching A Drink Brand, But With A Twist

Bella Hadid is branching out as a businesswoman. But it looks like the next influencer obsession isn’t a bikini line or another beauty routine: it’s non-alcoholic drinks. On Sept. 1, Hadid announced she is the new co-founder of a non-alcoholic beverage, joining other model BFFs like Kendall Jenner in dipping their perfectly manicured feet into the drink industry. Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics non-alcoholic drink brand details are so cool.

Hadid’s newest project details are truly one-of-a-kind, and even though I can’t say adaptogenic drinks are really my thing, I seriously want to try it. Hadid announced the product of her hard work via Instagram on Sept. 1, posting a picture of herself with CEO and co-founder, Jen Batchelor, both holding enormous cans of Kin Euphorics.

According to Hadid, anyone and everyone will love the drink. “No matter who you are, or what you do, Kin is for you,” Hadid wrote in her Instagram announcement about the brand. “Kin is for the busy, multi-tasker. Kin is for the chiller. The artist. The writer. The wall street business hu-man, the college student, the mother, the stay at home father, the creatives, the hard worker of any form. People universally will benefit from Kin.”

Clearly, Kin Euphorics is about to make a splash. Just hours after posting about her involvement, Hadid’s photo garnered over half a million likes. Here is everything you need to know about Hadid’s new drink brand.

What is Kin Euphorics?

Kin Euphorics is a non-alcoholic sparkling drink enhanced with nootropics (a combination of both natural and man-made compounds) that, according to Kin’s makers, will help people who drink it calm down. On Instagram, Hadid described it as a “braincare” drink, and boldly claimed it’s the first drink that sits at “the intersection of feeling good & living well. science + magic.”

According to the Kin Euphorics’ website, the drink is “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being... [and] to help us all find true balance, and elevate our sense of selves and the world we interact with.”

In other words, Kin Euphorics is a non-alcoholic adaptogenic drink promising to boost moods and relieve stress. Feeling good without the hangover? Sounds like Hadid’s new project is going to be a big hit.

Who is involved?

Kin Euphorics’ CEO, Jen Batchelor, grew up in Saudi Arabia with a father who distilled gin, beer, and wine in his free time, which made their home a hub for the local ex-pat community. Batchelor soon realized drinking often fostered connections, but also came with “messy consequences and social mishaps,” according to an interview with Bristol Farms.

After working in the hospitality business for a while, Batchelor had an epiphany. “My aha moment came when I realized that drink makers didn’t seem to care or know that the brain is responsible for 100% of our moods,” she told Bristol Farms. “I wanted to create a way for people to seek bliss and communion over shared drinks and interests, without hurting their minds, hearts, skin, integrity, or endocrine systems. I made it my life’s mission to bring this to every human.”

After Batchelor got Kin Euphorics off the ground, Hadid came across the brand and was compelled to get involved. “Trying Kin for the first time was one of the most life changing moments for me. 3 days later, I personally called Jen to see who was the genius behind ‘euphorics,’” Hadid said on Instagram.

Bella revealed the reason she got involved with Kin was because the brand addressed health needs she was looking for for years, writing on Instagram,

As many of you know, I have suffered from extreme depression and anxiety for most of my teenage and adult life. Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better. After years of social drinking at work event after work event, along with suffering from different immune problems as well, my body started to tell me ‘NO’. I wasn’t able to go out anymore with the work schedule I had. My social anxiety was something that slowly crept up on me as I grew into my twenties. It got harder for me to go out without having one drink to calm my nerves, which made me not want to go out at all, so I was just hibernating between jobs. With a life that is constantly pushing a social regime, along with working 13 hour days, every single day, I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me. So I searched and scoured for anything holistic that would help with my chronic exhaustion, depression and anxiety. Asking myself and the universe that maybe since I had been so lucky in other aspects of my life, that this low vibration was just where I would have to stay. Until the universe brought me to Jen and KIN!

How much does Kin Euphorics cost?

An eight-pack of cans cost $30, while a 16-pack cost $56.

What flavors of Kin Euphorics are available?

Kin Euphorics offers two flavors for now: Lightwave and Kin Spritz.

Lightwave offers “sparkling notes of lavender-vanilla, smoked sea salts, and passionflower meet mind-calming ingredients to mellow you out, help you to transcend stress, and open a portal to peace (think naked forest bathing at midnight),” according to the brand’s website. “It makes you calm, energized, like you're on a light wave...Soaring with the clouds, floating with the wind,” Hadid said on the brand’s website.

The other flavor, Kin Spritz, offers “Herbaceous notes of ginger, bitters, and citrus meet mood-boosting ingredients to enhance clarity, stimulate creative freedom, and drive focus so you can find your center (think brainpower beverage from the future),” according to the drink’s website. “The first time I drank Kin, it felt nostalgic...it makes me feel euphoric, happy, excited to be alive,” Hadid added.

Where to buy Kin Euphorics

For now, you can buy Kin Euphorics on Amazon, or on the brand’s website.