The next influencer obsession has arrived, and it's not a hair vitamin or clothing line. Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand details are truly jaw-dropping, and the supermodel is poised to take over the liquor industry as its freshest new player. If every supermodel isn't posing with Kendall's tequila in hand on Instagram by the end of 2021, then it's only because every store sold out. As LMFAO and Lil Jon would say, "Cups in the air, everybody let's take shots!"

Kendall announced the product of all her hard work on Feb. 16 via an Instagram post showing off snapshots of 818's development. The 25-year-old model has been secretly concocting her tequila brand over the course of the past four years, taking trips to her distillery and getting the recipe just right. The face behind the brand remained largely anonymous until her Instagram post announcing the product's imminent rollout debuted on social media. Now, she's letting the world know that the "sweet" tequila was, in fact, her brainchild.

"For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING, 3.5 years later, I think we’ve done it!" Kendall captioned her Instagram slideshow full of photos and videos of the production process. "This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

Clearly, the tequila is gearing up for a huge launch. Kendall's post garnered over 4 million likes just hours after she shared the news with the public. There's no official release date just yet, but here are some of the impressive details about 818 Tequila.

Kylie's Already Obsessed Woyh 818 Tequila

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

"KENDALL!!!!! Yes!!! I’ve seen all the hard work and LOVE you’ve put into 818!!! And u did it [...] the best tequila," Kylie Jenner commented on her sister's post announcing the liquor business venture. The beauty mogul knows a thing or two about launching a successful brand to the public, and even though they're family, if the product has Kylie's public stamp of approval, it's got to be good.

"Añejo" Means Vintage

Añejo, one type of tequila Kendall will sell, is a very specific type of agave liquor, and the "vintage" name rings true to the core of the product. The tequila must be aged between one to three years to be considered an añejo tequila, making it an elegant and mature option for the most savvy of drinkers. It also requires quite a bit of pre-planning, and considering Kendall started 818 several years ago, the best sips of her añejo product were only ready to drink just recently.

818 Has Already Won A Ton Of Awards

Kendall is a superstar, and superstars make superstar tequila. It's simple math. Anonymously submitted to award organizations to preserve the integrity of her product, her 818 brand has won no fewer than eight awards before it's even been released to the public, including "Best Reposado Tequila" from the World Tequila Awards for its "rested" tequila.

818 Tequila Has Hints Of "Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato And Caramel"

Judges at the World Tequila Awards were thoroughly impressed with 818, specifically for its reposado tequila. The judges said it had "an earthy nose which hints at pecan pie, sweet potato and caramel." Personally, I've never had tequila that's ever "hinted" at the taste of pecan pie, but now I must, just for Kendall.

818 Tequila is Affordable

When it finally goes on sale to the public, the tequila will only cost you around $60 to try for yourself. With a luxury name like Kendall Jenner attached to it, and a dynasty like the Kardashians vouching for her, the price tag is pretty reasonable.