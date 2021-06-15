Gaston is famous for complaining that books are unreadable because there are no pictures in them. But there's good news for him: Just in time for the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast film's 30th anniversary celebration, Disney+ has greenlit a limited musical series that'll serve as a prequel to Belle and the Beast's story. This new Beauty and the Beast prequel will star some familiar faces in the cast too. Here's all the news fans will need to know about the project.

Now the concept of a Beauty and the Beast prequel might seem a little awkward. After all, the film's original premise is that Belle is the (relatively) new girl in town and is already regretting the move, wandering around muttering there must be more than this provincial life. Meanwhile, the Beast has been hanging out in his castle under self-imposed magical quarantine for somewhere around a decade, glumly staring at bottled up floating flowers. If you want to make a prequel, be our guest, but this is not exactly the stuff of great drama.

Instead, Disney is doing Beauty and the Beast without the titular beauty or her beast. So what's left? Luckily, one man is so singular in his abilities he's perfect for a new series. Make way for the man who ate four dozen eggs every morning to help himself get large. The star of this show is roughly the size of a barge: Gaston!

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Cast

According to Disney’s press release, the new series will be a live-action prequel to the 2017 remake of the 1991 film. And much like the Marvel TV series, the Disney+ show will bring back the stars fans know and love from the film, specifically Luke Evans and Josh Gad who reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou (Louie).

But these French brothers in arms won’t be the only ones starring in the new show. Disney has also cast newcomer Briana Middleton as the series’ leading lady, Tilly, Louie's stepsister.

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Plot

The new take on Beauty and the Beast will apparently focus in Gaston and Louie, and try and answer how these two disparate characters became such good friends. But that’s not all the show will cover. Fans who have ever wondered about the enchantress that put the original spell on the Beast might also want to tune in.

Here’s the new series’ synopsis:

Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Teaser

Walt Disney Studios/Hannah Hall

Since the project has only just been announced as of June 2021, there’s no footage as of yet. But Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, which is producing the series, gave fans a window into what to expect: “There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” he said. “[The new series] gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create.”

More music by Alan Menken is catnip to Disney musical fans. One of the few people in the world to have won the full EGOT (Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony), the man is a musical legend in the Disney pantheon. Any project he puts his pen to will have viewers’ ears.

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Release Date

The new eight-part Beauty and the Beast limited musical series does not yet have a release date. But with filming not yet underway, chances are the new show won’t be arriving until 2022 at the earliest.