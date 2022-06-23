Beanie Got Engaged To Her GF Of 3 Years

Major congrats are in order for this ~funny girl~! Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts are officially engaged, and they might just be the cutest fiancées, like, ever. On June 22, the Booksmart actress shared some adorable proposal pics of her and her partner — plus, some A-list fam and friends. I am so thrilled for these lovebirds. I gotta say too, after this and Britney’s recent wedding, I’m starting to think Thursday is the most romantic day of the week.

The flowery, twinkly-lit backyard proposal was gorgeous and intimate. And it seemed that Feldstein could not have been happier with the private proposal. Posting the update on Instagram, she added a simple yet sweet caption, “i do, bon.” On her IG Story, she added a romantic note, “you make me happier than I knew was possible i love you.” Really feeling my single-ness RN, can’t lie.

Though the post wasn’t particularly wordy, it gave fans of this power couple some sweet insight into their romance. The post included candids of Roberts popping the question and the two of them smiling super wide with fam and friends. Feldstein’s comedian brother, Jonah Hill, made the post, as did her actor besties Ben Platt and Molly Gordon. Love to see the sib and BFF support!

A little background on these two lovebirds: the American actress and English producer first met in 2018 on set of the movie, How to Build a Girl, and they made their offish red carpet debut at the film’s premiere in 2019. S’cute! It also looks like they’ll be working together again soon for an upcoming series, Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies). Literally such a power duo — it’s giving Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the best possible way.

Feldstein and Roberts haven’t been shy about gushing over each other on socials in the past. In December 2020, the Funny Girl star posted a sweet birthday tribute for her then-GF. She captioned the photos of Roberts, “i’m pretty convinced you’re actually made of magic. the girl with the warmest heart, the most expansive imagination and the most exceptional brain.” Oh, to be in love. The Mary Queen of Scots producer also shows off their love on her own Insta page. In June 2020, Roberts called Feldstein “the most magical being in the universe.” Stoooppp.

Patiently waiting to see the rest of the star-studded guest list for their wedding. (Are we gonna get a viral pic of Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and the newlyweds this time too?)