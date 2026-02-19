It’s almost time to hit the beach. Back in 2023, 20th Century Studios announced that Emily Henry’s beloved 2020 novel Beach Read would be adapted into a movie. While it’s been kind of a long wait, the rom-com is finally coming together, with its superstar cast starting to be announced.

Beach Read is a particular standout of Henry’s romance novels, marking her first big hit in adult fiction. It became an instant fave on BookTok after its release in 2020, and readers have been fan-casting the lead roles of January Andrews and Augustus “Gus” Everett ever since.

The book follows two rival authors who find themselves staying in neighboring beach houses by chance. After they both reveal they’re struggling with writer’s block due to recent tragedies, January and Gus concoct a challenge to try to get their creative juices flowing. January, a romance writer whose books always have a happy ending, agrees to try to write a dark, literary novel about a cult. And Gus, who’s known for his serious, cynical work, tries to write a love story.

Obviously, the chemistry between January and Gus is going to be the key to making a movie adaptation work, and we finally know who will be playing half of this duo.

Phoebe Dynevor Will Play January

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor is staking her claim as the queen of romance novel adaptations. First, she courted nobility in Bridgerton, and now she’ll be putting pen to paper as author January Andrews. Dynevor’s casting was announced on Feb. 19 — she’s the first confirmed cast member for Beach Read.

Of course, the big question now is who will star opposite her as Gus.

The Movie Is In Very Capable Hands

Yulin Kuang is both writing and direction the screen adaptation of Beach Read. Kuang previously was a co-writer for 2026’s People We Meet on Vacation, which was the first Henry book to be made into a movie.

The Premiere Date May Still Be A While Away

A premiere date has yet to be officially announced. With the previous Henry adaptation, People We Meet on Vacation, principle casting was announced about a year and a half before the film premiered. If this follows that same schedule, then Beach Read may not be released until 2027.