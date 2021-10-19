Here's The Bachelorette Contestant Who Was Caught Planning His "Every Move"

Being a part of the Bachelor franchise always requires a bit of a balancing act. Contestants have to show that they care and have put some thought into courting the lead. But they also can’t look like they’ve been plotting too much. A clip from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette shows one contestant, unfortunately, falling into that second category. Ryan Fox is the Bachelorette contestant who gets caught with folders full of his game plan for how to win over Michelle, get the most screen time, and not be a “villain” this season. Of course, that’s a huge no-no to plan everything out *so* much. So when Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe alert Michelle to Ryan’s document in the clip, Michelle decides to get right to the bottom of Ryan’s plot to plan his “every move.” Michelle tries to have an open and honest conversation with him, so here’s everything you need to know about him ahead of that big talk, including the fact that he has a previous connection to Bachelor Nation from before this season of The Bachelorette.

Ryan Fox’s Real Job

According to Ryan’s ABC bio, he loves spreadsheets. That could be the reason he came to Season 18 of The Bachelorette with his moves charted out. But his love of spreadsheets also probably comes in handy in his career as an environmental consultant. After graduating from UC Davis with a degree in biology, Ryan worked as a Registered Environmental Health Specialist for Santa Cruz, Lake, and Santa Clara Counties. Now he runs his own environmental consulting company called Fox Onsite Solutions.

Ryan Fox’s Instagram

Ryan uses his Instagram to post motivational messages, like the one in his bio: “Attitude is equally as important as ability.” He also posts a lot of updates about his business ventures and some workout pics. All in all, Ryan’s Instagram seems devoted to showcasing tips for living your best life.

Ryan Fox Facts

Ryan is 30 years old and lives in San Jose, CA. His family has deep roots in California: they own a raisin ranch, and he dreams of bringing his future wife home to see it. In his bio, Ryan lists a bunch of features he’s looking for in his perfect woman, and it turns out he has a little bit of experience being in the driver’s seat for this whole journey to find love. In 2020, Ryan was the lead for The Bachelor Live on Stage. I guess that experience didn’t pan out for him since he’s now trying to make it work with Michelle. But, it’s all up to Michelle whether or not she can get past Ryan’s master plans to try to win this season.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.