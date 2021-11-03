Here's Everything To Know About Rodney, AKA "Granny Smith," On The Bachelorette

As all of Bachelor Nation knows by now, the current Bachelorette Michelle Young is a teacher, and she seems to be a really good one who’s beloved by her students. But there are some things even the best teacher can’t teach to some students. Apparently, one of those things is apples and the student is Bachelorette contestant Rodney Mathews. After Rodney showed up on Night 1 of The Bachelorette in an apple costume, Michelle quizzed him on every teacher’s favorite fruit, and Rodney provided some... less than stellar answers. But! The silver lining is there’s a whole lot more to Bachelor Nation newcomer Rodney than his limited knowledge of apples.

During the Oct. 19 premiere episode of Michelle’s season, Rodney showed up in a red apple costume, but he told Michelle he was a Granny Smith... one of the few apple varieties that are green, not red. Rodney’s apple ignorance continued into the Oct. 26 episode when Michelle had Rodney do a taste test of different apple slices, and he couldn’t identify any of them. Luckily for Rodney, though, this taste test led to a different kind of test: a makeout session with Michelle that they both seemed to thoroughly enjoy. So, here are all the facts about this guy who seems like he could be the apple of Michelle’s eye:

Rodney Mathews’ Real Job

After playing football at California State University, Fresno, Rodney had plans to play in the NFL, but a “career-ending surgery” squashed those dreams, and Rodney pivoted to working in sales. He now works as an Outside Sales Representative at Cintas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rodney Mathews’ Instagram

Rodney’s Instagram bio highlights the most important things in his life: “faith, family, and football.” He posts lots of throwback pics of him with his brother and photos from the football field. He doesn’t post super frequently, but most recently, Rodney added a photo from The Bachelorette to his grid to promote his journey this season.

Rodney Mathews Facts

Just like Michelle, Rodney is a former student athlete and, according to his ABC bio, that’s something he wants to share with his future partner. The 29-year-old also “wants to find a deep mental connection with someone but also wants a woman who he can laugh with every day.” Hopefully, there are no secrets involved in that process, because one of Rodney’s biggest fears is getting catfished. Michelle is the real deal, so there should be no worries there. As long as Rodney can start to get his apples straight, things could probably work out for him with Michelle.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.