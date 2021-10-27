Bachelor Nation
Michelle Young and Rick Leach connect during Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette.'

This Bachelorette Contestant Is An Unexpected Frontrunner On Michelle's Season

Even though he terrified Michelle on Night 1.

By Sarah Halle Corey
ABC/Craig Sjodin

There are some Bachelorette contestants who immediately sweep the lead off her feet with their first entrance. And then there are others who go for a more... original entrance. Rick Leach falls in the latter category for sure after he spent all of Night 1 on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette crouching inside a dinner cart. But even after that strange entrance, Rick is proving to be a frontrunner early on this season. Here’s everything you need to know about this contestant who’s surprisingly catching Michelle’s eye.

More to come...