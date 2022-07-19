Night 1 of any Bachelorette season is always pretty overwhelming, and that was especially the case with Season 19. During the first night of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, they were introduced to the largest number of contestants for one season in Bachelor Nation history. There were a lot of men for the two Bachelorettes to meet — so many men, in fact, they decided to cancel the first rose ceremony in order to have more time to get to know them. Luckily, the Bachelorettes have 1-on-1 dates in order to get more quality time with their men. And on Gabby’s 1-on-1 date with Nate Mitchell, she learns some really sweet facts about him.

The 1-on-1 dates give the guys the chance to reveal more about themselves, and in a sneak peek clip, Nate let Gabby know that he’s a father to a 6-year-old daughter. When they sit down to dinner, he tells her, “There is one thing I do want to tell you about... I have a beautiful baby girl who is six and she is my world.”

For Gabby, the fact that Nate is a dad means he probably has “such a big capacity for love.” Here’s everything else to know about this self-described “girl dad” who just might win over Gabby’s (or Rachel’s) heart.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nate Mitchell’s Real Job

Nate is an electrical engineer based in Chicago, Illinois. According to his LinkedIn profile, he received both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He now works as an electrical analyst at Sargent & Lundy.

Nate Mitchell’s Instagram

Nate’s love of Chicago shines through on his Instagram. But he doesn’t stick close to home all the time. Nate also travels a bunch and posts photos of his trips to places like Peru and Italy. His Instagram bio also emphasizes his signature attribute: his floppy hair.

Nate Mitchell Facts

With his daughter at the center of his life, Nate is a family-oriented guy who is “ready to complete his beautiful family,” according to his ABC bio. The 33-year-old loves doing thoughtful things for his partner, like planning picnics and watching rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Nate seems ready to settle down, and based on his 1-on-1 date with Gabby, he could find lasting love on The Bachelorette.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.