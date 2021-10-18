Everything We Know About Martin From The Bachelorette So Far

Bachelor Nation is heating up thanks to the start of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and there’s one contestant from Miami who’s bringing a whole lot of heat himself. Martin Gelbspan is competing to win Michelle’s heart this season on The Bachelorette, and he’s used to fighting for the things he wants. The 29-year-old personal trainer from Miami, FL is “a passionate and disciplined man” who seems ready to put those skills to use as a Bachelorette hopeful. Here’s the breakdown of what you need to know about Martin, including his job and Instagram.

Martin Gelbspan’s Real Job

Not only is Martin a personal trainer, but he owns and runs his own business called Gelbspan Fitness. His business focuses on helping people get in shape even without the use of a gym, according to his Instagram bio. Martin worked and studied hard to gain this level of expertise. According to his LinkedIn, he studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Florida International University and he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2014.

Martin also has a second career as a real estate consultant. He’s also the CEO and founder of The Gelbspan Group, which manages real estate investments in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area. Since Michelle is based in Minnesota, maybe Martin can use his real estate expertise to find a new home near her if things work out between them.

Martin Gelbspan’s Instagram

Martin mostly uses his Instagram to promote his personal training business. He frequently posts video explainers of various exercises that anyone can do anywhere — they’re worth checking out if you’re looking to get in a quick workout! Besides physical fitness, Martin also offers some inspiration on his Instagram with captions that offer some guidance for self-improvement.

Of course, Martin’s very cool bleached hair features prominently in all his Instagram posts. Having cool hair seems to be a hobby of his; if you scroll back far enough in Martin’s Instagram, you can see a few pics from when his hair was dyed blue.

Martin Gelbspan Facts

Martin is based in Miami now, but as a 10-year-old child, he emigrated from Argentina to the U.S. with his family. International travel still seems important to Martin, since one of his fun facts is that he’d love to get lost in a foreign city. He seems to be close to his family; according to his ABC bio, “he gets his passion from his parents and credits them for teaching him how a husband should treat his wife.” Perhaps by the end of this season of The Bachelorette, Michelle will get to see all that Martin learned from his parents firsthand.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.