Lace Previously Got Engaged On BIP Season 3 — Here's What Went Down

One of the fun things about Bachelor In Paradise is that it gives audiences the opportunity to check in on all their favorites from Bachelor Nation, even years after they were last seen in the franchise. Season 8 of BIP brings back a bunch of cast members, including Lace Morris, who fans will remember from Season 20 of The Bachelor and Season 3 of BIP. In fact, Lace got engaged at the end of BIP Season 3, but now she’s back in Paradise to try to find love one more time.

The saying goes, “third time’s the charm,” so perhaps this third go-around in the Bachelor franchise will be one to work out for Lace. However, a clip from this season of BIP shows things not going exactly according to plan for Lace. “I feel hopeless in Paradise right now," Lace tells the camera. "I'm the prettiest I've been, ever, and how am I not being pursued? It blows my mind."

In the clip, Lace decides to take matters into her own hands by telling everyone it’s her birthday... even though it’s not. “People want to be fake in Paradise? I'll be fake too,” she says. It’s unclear whether or not that ploy works out for her, but here’s what we do know about Lace as BIP Season 8 kicks off.

Lace Morris’ Bachelor Nation Journey

Lace began her time in the Bachelor franchise in The Bachelor Season 20 when Ben Higgins was the Bachelor. Unfortunately, Lace felt like she needed to do more work on herself before she could form a real connection, and so she self-eliminated during Week 3. At the time, she told Ben, “You can’t love someone else until you truly love yourself, and I don’t know if I truly love myself just yet.”

After that, Lace returned to Bachelor Nation during Season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise. She had a bit more luck that time around and ended the season engaged to Grant Kemp from The Bachelorette Season 12. However, they ended their relationship in 2016, so now Lace is ready to give love another go on the beaches of Paradise.

Lace Morris’ Real Job

When she’s not in the middle of Bachelor Nation, Lace works in real estate. She currently works as a real estate broker with Compass in Denver, CO. She also works part-time as a social media marketing specialist.

Lace Morris’ Instagram

Lace’s Instagram showcases her happy life in Denver, with lots of photos of her posing (usually with a drink in hand). She also has a highlight reel devoted to her beloved pup Lola, as well as highlights of her baking adventures and books she loves.

Lace Morris Facts

Lace is 32 years old... at least according to the fake birthday party she threw for herself on BIP. But actually, she was born on Nov. 3, 1989, so she is actually 32 years old. She graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2011 with a degree in Hospitality and Sports Communications.

Fans can expect to learn a lot more about Lace in Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.