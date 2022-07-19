Bachelor Nation May Have A New Favorite Racecar-Driving Contestant

Life moves pretty fast in Bachelor Nation, but one Season 19 Bachelorette contestant is probably pretty used to speed. Jordan Vandergriff is a racecar driver who set out to win over one of the Bachelorettes this season, and he especially had his sights set on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia. He went on Rachel’s first 1-on-1 date with her in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, and their blossoming love quickly went to new heights — but not for long.

After the first week, Rachel felt a little unsure about her connections with the men so far, but she decided to ask Jordan V. to join her for some alone time at a zero-gravity experience. Even though Jordan V. drag races for a living, he was still nervous about floating mid-air. Luckily for him, Rachel is a pilot and so she was able to provide some of her flying wisdom and comforting presence to help them both get through the experience.

Unfortunately, Rachel wasn’t feeling a strong enough connection with Jordan V. to keep him around for another week, and so she decided to end their date early to send him home. Here’s what fans should know about Jordan V., because even though he’s gone, Bachelor Nation won’t soon forget him.

Jordan Vandergriff’s Real Job

Jordan V. is a Top Fuel NHRA drag race driver. That means he goes from 0 to 337 mph in less than four seconds, which is... pretty darn fast. The 27-year-old dragster splits his time between California and Atlanta, Georgia.

Jordan Vandergriff’s Instagram

Since Jordan V.’s life as a racecar driver is pretty important to him, his Instagram grid is naturally filled with photos from the race track. With over 10,000 followers, Jordan V. has a lot of fans interested in following his drag racing career. Racing has always been an important part of Jordan V.’s life; he even posted an adorable photo of himself as a kid decked out in NASCAR gear.

Jordan Vandergriff Facts

Racing is a big part of Jordan V.’s life, but it’s not the only part. According to his ABC bio, he loves spending time with his nephews, hanging out by a lake, or watching James Bond movies. He’s also a romantic who loves handwritten letters and hopes to start a family soon.

Jordan Vandergriff’s Bachelorette Journey

Jordan V.’s time on The Bachelorette started off strong when he received the first 1-on-1 date of the season with Rachel. Unfortunately, though, their connection wasn’t very strong, so Rachel sent him home. That means Jordan V. didn’t get the chance to form a connection with the other Bachelorette, Gabby Windey. It looks like Jordan V. will have to find love somewhere else.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.