This Bachelorette Contestant Has 2 Major Things In Common With Michelle

It’s been a whirlwind in Bachelor Nation lately, thanks to back-to-back Bachelorette seasons plus a Bachelor In Paradise season sandwiched in between there. With so much Bachelor franchise news (and, let’s be real, drama) all around us, it can be hard to remember what the point of all this is really is: to help people find love. There’s one contestant in Michelle Young’s upcoming Bachelorette season who just might help fans remember that it’s all about that perfect match. Joe Coleman has two major things in common with Michelle, which could make him the one she’s looking for. Here’s all the info about Joe’s job, Instagram, and everything else you need to know going into the next season of The Bachelorette.

Just like Michelle, Joe is from Minnesota. Fans who remember Michelle from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor will probably remember that she’s a devoted teacher who lives and works in Burnsville, MN. Since Michelle most likely doesn’t want to leave her students and life in Minnesota, it works out well that Joe lives in Minneapolis, which is less than 20 miles from Burnsville. In addition to living near each other, both Joe and Michelle are also talented basketball players. Joe played basketball at the University of Minnesota and was 2011’s Minnesota Mr. Basketball. Michelle was also a basketball player throughout high school and college, and she was a finalist for the Miss Basketball award herself. Basketball and Minnesota are key parts of Michelle’s life, so it seems like there could be a major connection between her and Joe. Read on to learn more about this Bachelorette contestant.

Joe Coleman’s Real Job

Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2016 and worked in business development for a few years. Then in 2020, he began working as a real estate developer, which is the job listed in his ABC bio.

Joe Coleman’s Instagram

Joe has an Instagram and he seems to post occasionally. Up until a few months ago, his most recent Instagram post was from October 2019. Then in April 2021, Joe posted a photo of himself in a hoodie with the caption, “ig it’s been a while,” along with a rose emoji. That emoji seems like a direct reference to the rose-filled Bachelor franchise, so it looks like The Bachelorette may have influenced Joe’s return to the platform.

Joe Coleman Facts

In addition to a love of Minnesota and basketball, Joe and Michelle have one more thing in common: they’re both 28 years old. One more similarity seems like it can only be a good thing Joe in the journey to find love with Michelle. According to his ABC bio, he wants to have a big family, so hopefully, he and Michelle can get on the same page about that, too.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.