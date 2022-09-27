Everything To Remember About Jill From Clayton's Season

‘Tis the season for Bachelor In Paradise, which means it’s also the season for plenty of drama. Each year, BIP brings back Bachelor Nation fan favorites to find love and (more often than not) rehash old drama from their previous seasons. Jill Chin didn’t find love when she was a contestant during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but she *did* butt heads with Shanae Ankney. Now they’re both a part of BIP Season 8, so Jill is likely in for even more drama.

Jill joined Season 27 of The Bachelor to try to find love with Clayton, but unfortunately, she didn’t form much of a connection with him. Instead, she became a fan-favorite thanks to her very real reaction shots and commentary throughout the season. She also got involved with the drama surrounding Shanae when she decided to call her out for alienating herself from the rest of the women. Even though Jill will have to spend time in Paradise with Shanae (probably rehashing more of that Bachelor Shrimp-Gate drama), she’s also going to get her own moment in the sun this season. Here’s everything to know about Jill as she begins BIP Season 8.

Jill Chin’s Bachelor Nation Journey

Jill made it to Week 4 of Clayton’s season when she was eliminated during the rose ceremony. She didn’t have much time to form a connection with Clayton, but BIP will hopefully give her more time to find love.

Jill Chin’s Real Job

Jill works as an architectural historian and social media coordinator for Public Archeology Lab in Rhode Island. The 27-year-old has a degree from Salve Regina University in cultural and historic preservation, so she definitely has the knowledge and skills to back it up.

Jill Chin’s Instagram

Jill is really active on Instagram, showing off her sense of humor in the captions of lots of her posts. She’s also remained friends with lots of fellow Bachelor Nation alums, like Teddi Wright and Rachel Recchia, and she includes photos with them on her grid.

Not only is Jill on Instagram, but she’s also on TikTok, and she posts all about her Bachelor Nation journey there.

Jill Chin Facts

Jill is proud to be Asian American and she spoke to BachelorNation.com about her heritage, saying “It is such an honor to be able to represent the Asian community and show young women and girls that they are beautiful, strong, and worthy of love and respect.”

She also has a cat named Sauce, and she loves hanging out on the beach. Hopefully all the beach time in Paradise will also lead Jill to her happily ever after.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.