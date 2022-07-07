This New Bachelorette Contestant Is Basically Grocery Store Joe's Twin

A new Bachelorette contestant might give franchise-fave Joe Amabile a run for his money — at least, as far as big smiles go. Will Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey be charmed by his grin? Before fans get too ahead of themselves, here are all the details on The Bachelorette Season 19’s Hayden Markowitz.

He may look like Bachelor Nation’s favorite midwest grocery store owner, but Hayden grew up very far from Joe’s Chicago home. Although his ABC bio lists his hometown as Tampa, Florida, Hayden grew up in Savannah, Georgia and describes himself as a southern boy. All of his favorite activities line up with this description, like golfing, boating, and grilling.

These aren’t his only hobbies, though. Based on his bio and Instagram story highlights, Hayden is really into country music, even saying he “would thrive at Stagecoach” — apparently he didn’t watch Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise when Blake Horstman got the villain edit for hooking up at Stagecoach.

Based on his bio, Hayden is sure to talk about his southern roots on the show but he might be even more likely to bring up his dog, Rambo. Hayden is admittedly obsessed with his dog — half of his posts are of Rambo and he runs an Instagram solely for the golden retriever. All of these hobbies already sounds like a full-time job but Hayden also keeps busy professionally.

Hayden Markowitz’s Job

Although Hayden’s ABC bio says he is a leisure executive — whatever that means — his LinkedIn says he is the founder and CEO of a real estate company called 30A Rental Properties that rents luxury vacation homes along the 30A highway in Florida. He definitely has one of the most interesting bio job titles even if it is a bit misleading.

Hayden works in real estate, but he actually got a bachelor’s degree in legal studies at the University of Central Florida where he was also in a chapter of the Sigma Chi frat. After college, he worked in realty, had a brief stint being self-employed at the now defunct Go 2 Legal Funding, and now is back working in Florida real estate. He just might be an ace at selling himself to Gabby and Rachel.

Hayden Markowitz’s Family and Hometown

It seems that Hayden is very connected to his roots in Georgia and his love for Florida — his Instagram features a shot of him and his dad boating together as well as plenty of beach pics. There isn’t much publicly available information about his family so fans will just have to wait and see if Hayden makes it far enough to introduce one of the women to his family and hometown.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Hayden Markowitz’s Age

Hayden was born on December 21, 1992 making him 29. He is also a Sagittarius, a sign known for being adventurous which would make sense with his apparent love for all kinds of outdoorsy activities.

Hayden Markowitz’s Instagram

If you love #DogDad pics, you are in for a treat with Hayden’s Instagram. Most of his IG is made up of Rambo glamor shots, leaving the rest for pictures of Hayden’s life by the ocean — he also sprinkles in some dressed up work pics for good measure.

Hayden’s charming smile might be hard to resist — fans will just have to wait and see if Gabby or Rachel want to get to know Hayden beyond night one.