Oh Boy, There's Yet Another Garrett In Bachelor Nation

There are certain names that just always seem to come up in Bachelor Nation, and Garrett is definitely one of them. It seems like nearly every season of The Bachelorette has a Garrett. There was Garrett Schwartz, who only made it to Week 2 of Katie Thurston’s season. Then there was Garrett Powell, who had a very tearful goodbye with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. And of course, who could forget Becca Kufrin’s ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. Now, with Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, there’s a new Garrett in Bachelor Nation. Garrett Aida is a part of The Bachelorette Season 18, and here’s what you need to know about him to understand why this Garrett is different from all the rest.

Garrett Aida’s Real Job

Garrett is a tech CEO, but he didn’t make it to the type of his field without taking a few risks. He dropped out of college (according to his LinkedIn, he attend Bringham Young University) in order to start his business. That business is called Dark Energy, and it’s a company that “makes nearly indestructible power products for outdoor, military, and tactical use.” Garrett is a self-described “adventuring, outdoorsy entrepreneur,” so it makes sense that he focused his business efforts on tools that help people get outside and explore.

Garrett Aida’s Instagram

True to his brand as an adventurer, Garrett’s Instagram is filled with photos of him going on all kinds of cool excursions all over the world. He’s gone speed flying in the Rocky Mountains, swimming in Greece, and spearfishing in Hawaii. He also shows a lot of love for his family on his Instagram with posts dedicated to his mom and his dad. Speaking of his dad, while Garrett is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, his dad lives in Japan, and Garrett wrote on Instagram that “it's a special occasion when we can get together.”

Garrett Aida Facts

At 33 years old, Garrett is at the slightly older end of the age spectrum of contestants, so it makes sense that he’s very “serious about finding the one,” according to his ABC bio. He’s also very serious about someday starting a family and says that if a woman is not interested in having kids, then he’s not interested in her. Garrett already sort of considers himself a father, since one of his fun facts is that he’s a “plant daddy.” But having human kids also seems really important to him, so hopefully, that’s something that helps him build a connection with Michelle.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.