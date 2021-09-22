This New BIP Contestant May Shake Up 1 Of The Strongest Couples On The Beach

The end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is drawing near, and yet there are still newbies hitting the beach and — of course — shaking things up. One of those new Bachelor in Paradise contestants is Demar Jackson, who first appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. And it doesn’t look like his time on the beach will be smooth sailing.

Case in point: the teaser for the Sept. 21 episode, which shows Demar possibly getting in the middle of Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn’s steady relationship. In the clip, Maurissa admits that Demar was the only person on her list of guys she wanted to meet before going on Paradise, but Riley follows that up by saying he “won’t go down without a fight.”

Whether or not Demar ends up with Maurissa, the 27-year-old is making himself known to all of Bachelor Nation. Demar made it pretty far in Season 16 of The Bachelorette; he made it to Week 8 of the season and stuck it out even after Clare left and Tayshia took over as Bachelorette. Ultimately, Demar was not the one for Tayshia, but now he’s back on our TV screens to try for another chance at love.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bachelor in Paradise hopeful:

Demar Jackson’s Real Job

When Demar isn’t at a resort looking for love, he’s the program director at The Madison, an indoor cycling studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. Because he’s often teaching spin classes, he says he can usually be found in athleisure clothes. He’s known as “DJ Jackson” at work and says that “positivity is a mindset” on his official Facebook page.

Demar Jackson’s Social Media

Demar is pretty active on both Instagram and TikTok. His positive attitude and fun-loving spirit come through in his posts, especially the many pics of him with his fellow Bachelor Nation alums like Ivan Hall, Ed Waisbrot, and Noah Erb.

Demar posts a lot of Bachelor franchise jokes on his TikTok, including one making fun of his experience getting eliminated from The Bachelorette. He also recreated the “Mocha Song” he sang to Tayshia on The Bachelorette, making sure the musical moment lives on the internet forever.

And, if the official ABC teaser wasn’t enough, Demar hinted at his Bachelor in Paradise appearance in a funny TikTok as well:

Facts About Demar Jackson

Before settling down in Scottsdale, Demar grew up in Southern California (hence the “SoCal” in his Instagram handle, @djfromsocal). According to his ABC bio, he’s an only child and grew up very close to his parents, and he told BachelorNation.com that his mom inspires him the most out of anyone. He also said he’s looking to build a close-knit family with his future wife, and maybe that journey will start on the beaches of Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.