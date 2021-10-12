Everything To Know About Michelle's Bachelorette Contestant, Brandon Jones

We’ve only just wrapped up another season of Bachelor In Paradise, but already it’s time to meet a whole new cast of contestants. Thanks to the pandemic changing up production schedules for the Bachelor, the next season of The Bachelorette is starting next week. That means it’s time to get to know the guys who will be vying for Michelle Young’s Final Rose, and one guy, in particular, is already standing out among Bachelor Nation. Brandon Jones seems like a contestant to watch this season on The Bachelorette, so here’s all the important info to know about him, including his job and Instagram.

Brandon is very focused on beginning this journey to find love. According to his ABC bio, “he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding the one with whom to settle down.” It sounds like he’s very no-nonsense about his relationship pursuits, which could be a good thing if Michelle is just as serious about him. Joe is 26 years old, so he’s two years younger than Michelle, but according to his bio, he doesn’t want his young age to stand in the way of finding love. Hopefully for him, it doesn’t as he begins his journey on The Bachelorette.

Brandon Jones’ Real Job

According to Brandon’s official ABC bio, he works as a traveling nurse recruiter based out of Portland, Oregon. Since Michelle works as a teacher in Minnesota, these geographical differences could pose a small issue for the future of their relationship. Then again, maybe Brandon’s travels will lead him to Minnesota to settle down with Michelle.

Brandon Jones’ Instagram

Brandon is pretty active on Instagram, and he even used the platform to announce that he’ll be on this upcoming season of The Bachelorette. He seems to be a fun-loving guy who posts a lot of pics of him hanging out with his friends and his family. He also posts a bunch of pics from the basketball court, which makes sense since he’s a “self-proclaimed basketball fiend.” Michelle loves playing basketball, so much that even her promos feature her on the court, so this is a huge connection between the two of them,

Brandon Jones Facts

When you dig through Brandon’s social media, one extremely important fact gets revealed: he has an *adorable* dog. In 2019, Brandon adopted his pup Little Mac, who he called his “new little baby” in the Instagram introducing him. In his next Mac, post, Brandon called him his “best friend.” I don’t think it gets much cuter than that.

Brandon shared some more fun facts about himself in his ABC bio, like the fact that he once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert. But let me stop you before you get the idea there’s nothing this guy won’t do. He did say that he has no interest in ever going bungee jumping. That sounds like exactly the kind of extreme date they love to do on The Bachelorette, so Brandon better keep an eye out for any bungee cords on his dates with Michelle.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.