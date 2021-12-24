Nayte Explained Why He Struggled To Open Up On The Bachelorette

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end, and she found her happy ending with Nayte Oluykoya. He received her first impression rose and her final rose, but there were some moments in between when both Michelle and the Bachelorette fans had some doubts about Nayte’s true feelings. It all came down to his ability (or lack thereof) to express himself. Well, now that Michelle and Nayte are free of the Bachelorette bubble, they seem to be enjoying their happily ever after ending. He and Michelle sat down on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams on Dec. 22 to explain why he struggled to open up on the show, and the reason makes a lot of sense.

Throughout Season 18 of The Bachelorette, Nayte was clearly smitten with Michelle, but he occasionally had a hard time communicating his emotions. That was especially true during his final date with Michelle in Mexico. During that date, they met with a shaman who asked the couple to explore their feelings, but Nayte clammed up. He explained on Bachelor Happy Hour, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing about me, but when it comes to moments of trying to express yourself, it's hard for me to really get into expressing myself."

In the end, he and Michelle agreed that however he was able to get his feelings across, it worked out for them as a couple. He said, "I tried my best and at the end of the day, how I felt came out clear enough for Michelle to understand in that moment exactly where I was."

Now that they’re no longer constantly filmed and surrounded by dozens of producers, Nayte and Michelle are having a much easier time connecting. Nayte explained, “I think Michelle knows now that we've left that bubble that I'm much better at expressing myself when there isn’t a lot of weird things going on.”

During the “After the Final Rose” episode, Michelle’s mom said that Michelle shared with her a really sweet, emotional text message that Nayte had sent. Apparently, Nayte now sends Michelle a lot of loving text messages and letters since that’s how he expresses himself best.

“When I have time to fully get how I feel inside down on a piece of paper, that's where I really shine,” Nayte explained. “So one thing that I really enjoy is letting Michelle know all the time how I feel, so I am a love letter type of individual. Michelle's received a few of those."

Fans even got a sneak peek at what his love letters might look like — his first Instagram post after the finale included an epic caption.

Michelle, ever since September 9th, 2021, when I got on one knee to ask you to spend the rest of our lives together, it has been an absolute dream come true. Who would have ever thought that a reality tv show could actually work out as perfectly as it did for us. Regardless of the edit, we know our true story.

He even addressed “how awful [he is] at expressing [himself.]”

Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me. My whole life people have taken one look at me and thought they had me all figured out. Maybe it’s the tattoos and piercings. Maybe it’s the way I carry myself. Maybe it’s as silly as my height or as ignorant as the color of my skin. Maybe it’s how awful I am at expressing myself or how gosh darn awkward I almost always am.

He praised Michelle for seeing his true self and promised to be by her side for decades to come.

Even now, enough dweebs think I’m a walking red flag. But you, Michelle, you saw me for me from the very first night, and I will always always always love and appreciate you for that.I want you to know that you’re all I want. I want us to have what your parents have and even more. I want to be the best version of myself for myself, for you, for our families, and for our future family, forever. I am completely and utterly in love with you.

There will inevitably be ups and downs, just like any other strong relationship. But I don’t care if it’s tomorrow, 5 years from now, or 50 years from now. I plan on always giving you my full effort and working through life with you.

Thank you for helping me open up. Thank you for holding my hand as I embrace new territories of my heart. And thank you for making me feel safe as I slowly but surely, lowered every wall I ever put up against a potential broken heart. In my eyes you’re completely worth it and I know I’ll regret it if I don’t give this relationship 100% each and every day.

All in all, Michelle, you’re all I see, you’re all I’ve ever wanted, and you’re all I’ll ever want. Thank you for being you and thank you for being the one to unlock my hearts potential. I can’t get enough of living this dream come true with you.

Love, Nayte — Your 6’8”, Costco Chris brown, walking red flag.

And people say he can’t express himself? Mhm, sure.

Everyone opens up differently, and it’s beautiful to see that Nayte and Michelle have found their groove.