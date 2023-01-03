Here's Everything To Know About Avatar 3 So Far

Avatar: The Way of Water took 13 years to arrive after the original film’s release in December 2009, but the wait was worth it. The film was a box office smash over the 2022 holidays and is well on its way to being the highest-grossing film of the year. Thankfully, with Avatar sequels 3, 4, and 5 already in production, it won’t take another 13 years before fans get another installment. In fact, the release date for Avatar 3 is already set, as is the cast.

Years before the first Avatar hit theaters, James Cameron was already prepared to make multiple sequels. When the first film became an all-time blockbuster, Cameron confirmed in 2010 he’d make both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. But delays in filming underwater held up production — meanwhile, Cameron came up with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. By the time the production studio, 20th Century, was bought out by Disney in 2019, filming for these sequels was already underway. And with Pandora now open at Walt Disney World, these films will pay off in a big way for the House of Mouse.

Here’s everything known so far about Avatar 3 and its follow-ups.

Avatar 3 Filming Updates

20th Century

Filming for Avatar 3 is already completed, having been done simultaneously with Avatar 2. This means the child actors in the cast will not age out of their characters in the intervening years between film releases. (Considering it took 13 years between Avatar and Avatar: Way of the Water, this was a great call.) It also means the places these movies were filmed will look the same in both films. All that’s left to do on Avatar 3 is the postproduction, so it seems certain the sequel will arrive on time.

As for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, Collider confirmed the first part of Avatar 4 has been filmed, while scripts for the rest are completed.

None of the sequels have officially had their titles confirmed, but Avatar 3 is rumored to be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer.

Avatar 3 Cast

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Since the movie is finished, that also means the cast is set. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldaña as his wife, Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver will continue as Kiri Sully, the daughter of Dr. Grace, and Jack Champion as Miles Quaritch “Spider” Socorro. Britain Dalton and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss return as Lo’ak and Tuk Sully; C.C.H. Pounder returns as Neytiri’s mom, Mo’at.

Cliff Curtis will be back as Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina; Kate Winslet returns as his wife, Ronal. Bailey Bass and Filip Geljo play their kids, Tsireya and Aonung. Joel David Moore will be back as Dr. Norm Spellman, Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin, and Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel.

Stephen Lang will also return as Colonel Miles Quaritch and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, now Recombinants. Edie Falco continues as General Frances Ardmore, the commander in charge of the RDA, and Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby, the head of a private sector marine hunting vessel. Giovanni Ribisi is back as Parker Selfridge, the former corporate administrator for the RDA mining operation.

As for new additions, David Thewlis has been cast as an unnamed Na’vi character, while Oona Chaplin plays Varang, a Na’vi, and Michelle Yeoh has been cast as Dr. Karina Mogue.

Avatar 3 Plot

Avatar 2 featured the Sullys fleeing the forests to the oceans, seeking sanctuary from the peaceful ocean-living tribes. However, for the third installment, director James Cameron hinted viewers will meet fire-wielding residents of the planet, whom he called “Ash People.”

In an interview with the French publication 20 Minutes, Cameron said, “I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds while continuing the story of the main characters.”

Avatar 3 Trailer

20th Century

There is no trailer for Avatar 3 yet. However, since it has a 2024 release date, audiences should expect that to change before the end of 2023.

Avatar 3 Release Date

Avatar 3 will arrive in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are expected to follow in December 2026 and 2028, respectively.