Ariana Had The BEST Reaction To Selena Singing "Break Up With Your Girlfriend"

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are two of the biggest power players in pop music, but don’t go thinking they view each other as competition. The pop stars are so supportive of one another. In fact, they’re total fans of each other’s music. After a video of Selena Gomez singing one of Ari’s songs hit the internet, Grande was absolutely elated. Ariana Grande responded to Selena Gomez singing "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" in the best way.

Grande released "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" in February 2019 as part of her Thank u, Next, album. Two years later, Gomez is still bumping the standout single. She and her friends had the ultimate dinner party and blasted Grande’s music while chowing down on pizza. A video of the pizza party made its way to TikTok and caught Grande’s eye right away. Not only did she love the video, she reposted it herself.

"CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU," Grande wrote when re-sharing the video on her Instagram Story.

You can see the video of Gomez singing every word of "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" below.

This was hardly the first time Gomez and Grande have shown their admiration for each other. In August 2020, Grande sent Gomez a stunning floral arrangement to celebrate the release of Gomez’s BLACKPINK collab, “Ice Cream,” which Grande co-wrote.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"OBSESSED," Gomez captioned one pic she posted of the flowers. "Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world," she wrote on another photo.

Instagram

In 2016, after Gomez took time away from the spotlight, Grande gushed over her friend and her epic return. "I literally almost cried when I saw her," Grande said on the red carpet at the American Music Awards. "I haven't talked to her in a long time. So, I don't know what's going on, but I gave her a huge hug and she looks beautiful. And I'm so happy that she's here. I'm happy to see her out and about,” she added.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Clearly, these two share a special bond that withstands the test of time.