Ariana Grande Responded To Elvira’s Unflattering Story About Her

Everything is not what it seems. On Oct. 18, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, was asked about her past encounters with celebrities during a Q&A session at Knott’s Scary Farm. The Halloween legend recalled an unfriendly experience with Ariana Grande, claiming that the Wicked actor refused to take a photo together. Then, on Oct. 21, Elvira doubled down on the story by posting about it on Instagram. Grande then responded in the comments section, saying she was “disheartened” to hear about the situation.

ICYMI, Elvira claimed Grande was rude to her when she attended one of Elvira’s events. “She brought 20 guests. So she wanted 21 tickets… and we gave her the tickets,” Elvira said during the Q&A, per Parade. “She comes backstage, and she asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”

Apparently, Elvira obliged. She said that she posted for “a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ And she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.’” Elvira added that Grande “left before my show started and all of the relatives stayed.”

Barry King/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that’s not how Grande remembers things. “I’m so disheartened to see this,” Grande commented on Elvira’s post on Instagram. “I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places).”

Grande continued, adding an apology to Elvira: “But if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so.thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!).”

Grande ended her response on a kind note. “Sending love always. You’ll always be our queen of Halloween.”