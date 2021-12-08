"Tomorrow may never come," Ari sings.
Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up to release a new song titled “Just Look Up,” and fans can expect to hear the eyebrow-raising tune in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, which hits select theaters on Dec. 10. The lyrics are surprisingly deep, so here’s a closer look at every important word.
Don’t Look Up follows the story of two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Heavy stuff, I know. So, if Grande and Cudi’s song seems like it’s a little bit apocalyptic, that’s because it is.