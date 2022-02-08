The 2022 Oscar Noms Totally Snubbed Ariana Grande

See how pop stars fared altogether.
Cinema’s biggest night is nearly upon us. The 2022 Academy Awards kick off on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The nominations were announced on Feb. 8, and they’re stacked with well-known celebs. Still, a few notable names were missing.
An awards season that saw many musicians appear in critically acclaimed films led to ample opportunity for big name pop stars like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Alana Haim to land Oscar nominations. Unfortunately, some pop stars were completely snubbed on nomination day.