On Sunday, Aug. 31, Angelina Jolie announced that her eldest daughter with Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, will attend Spelman College. The Eternals star shared the exciting news on Instagram and posted a photo of the 17-year-old with her new classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the picture. The actor then congratulated all new students at the historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. Jolie said Spelman College is “a very special place” and called it an “honor to have a member as new Spelman girl.”

Jolie also celebrated her daughter’s milestone by attending an event with Zahara in Los Angeles called SpelHouse SendOff. It’s a celebration for students, their families, and alumni of Spelman and Morehouse colleges. The mother-daughter duo was captured on video doing the electric slide at the get-together, and Morehouse posted the video to their Instagram. Jolie was seen on the dance floor before giving Zahara a hug.

The next day, on Aug. 1, Pitt also reacted to his daughter’s college admission at the premiere of his film Bullet Train in Los Angeles. When a People reporter asked for his reaction to Zahara’s announcement, Pitt appeared to get emotional. “Yeah, that's beautiful,” he said in the video which People posted to Instagram. “Really beautiful."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt share six children, including 20-year-old Maddox, who reportedly began attending Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019. They’re also parents to Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In June, a video of Shiloh dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” went viral. Pitt also shared his thoughts on his daughter’s viral video at the Bullet Train premiere when asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter.

“It brings a tear to the eye. Yeah, very beautiful,” the actor said, adding that he couldn’t be prouder of his kids. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish.”