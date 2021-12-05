One of the many ways to communicate one’s feelings and emotions is through songwriting. For Latinx singer Andria Rose, this rings especially true on her most recent album release, Telenovela. Specializing in jazzy, psychedelic vocals, the unique album is making headway, nabbing buzzy features in Billboard’s Fresh Picks and Spotify’s trending playlists like Fresh Finds Latin and Latin Indie Rising. Still, one track is sure to remain stuck in your head: “In the Abstract.” The second track on the album holds a lot of meaning for Rose. And when you read the lyrics, you too can understand the meaning behind musician Andria Rose’s “In the Abstract” lyrics.

In the introspective single, the San Antonio artist sings, “It doesn’t seem like I’ll find what I’m looking for cause I’m needing so much more, so much more than this.” The moody lyrics mesh well with the song’s hazy, low-fi vibe, and Rose tells Elite Daily she wrote the song when she was feeling stagnant in her life.

“I wrote (‘In the Abstract’) when I was in a strange spot in my life,” she says. “My mind was everywhere and never seemed quite clear. I suppose being who I am, I constantly feel like I should be doing more, accomplishing more, instead of taking a moment to appreciate how far I’ve come and all I’ve been able to do for myself.”

Rose highlights the pressure she put on herself when she sings, “Running circles in the abstract of my own mind,” which can be relatable to all who are trying to figure life out.

Watch Andria Rose’s “In the Abstract” music video below.

Check out the “In the Abstract” lyrics.

[Intro]

You give me life

Running circles in the abstract of

My own mind

The timing is divine

[Chorus]

You give me life

Running circle in the abstract of

The sublime

The timing is all mine

[Verse 1]

Waiting patiently

For somebody to give me

Some piece of mind

But it doesn’t seem like I’ll find

What I’m looking for cause

I’m needing so much more

So much more than this

[Chorus]

You give me life

Running circle in the abstract of

My own mind

The timing is divine

You give me life

Running circle in the abstract of

The sublime

The timing is all mind

[Verse 2]

Baby why don’t you

Come clean

Cause everything you do is like a mystery

[Chorus]

You give me life

Running circles in the abstract of

My own mind

The timing is divine

You give me life

Running circles in the abstract of

The sublime

The timing is all mine

[Verse 3]

You give me life (baby you)

Running circles in the abstract of (give me life)

My own mind (running circles)

The timing is divine (in the abstract)

You give me life (baby you)

Running circles in the abstract of (give me life)

The sublime (running circles)

The timing is all mine (and it’s divine)

[Verse 4] X2

Oh, babe,

I keep it moving

I keep it moving

And I keep it moving

[Chorus]

You give me life

Running circles in the abstract of

My own mind

And the timing is divine

You give me life

Running circles in the abstract of

The sublime

The timing is all mine

Andria Rose’s Telenovela is available to stream below.