Andria Rose Is Bound To Blow Up, And These Lyrics Showcase Her Talent
Expect "In the Abstract" to remain stuck in your head.
One of the many ways to communicate one’s feelings and emotions is through songwriting. For Latinx singer Andria Rose, this rings especially true on her most recent album release, Telenovela. Specializing in jazzy, psychedelic vocals, the unique album is making headway, nabbing buzzy features in Billboard’s Fresh Picks and Spotify’s trending playlists like Fresh Finds Latin and Latin Indie Rising. Still, one track is sure to remain stuck in your head: “In the Abstract.” The second track on the album holds a lot of meaning for Rose. And when you read the lyrics, you too can understand the meaning behind musician Andria Rose’s “In the Abstract” lyrics.
In the introspective single, the San Antonio artist sings, “It doesn’t seem like I’ll find what I’m looking for cause I’m needing so much more, so much more than this.” The moody lyrics mesh well with the song’s hazy, low-fi vibe, and Rose tells Elite Daily she wrote the song when she was feeling stagnant in her life.
“I wrote (‘In the Abstract’) when I was in a strange spot in my life,” she says. “My mind was everywhere and never seemed quite clear. I suppose being who I am, I constantly feel like I should be doing more, accomplishing more, instead of taking a moment to appreciate how far I’ve come and all I’ve been able to do for myself.”
Rose highlights the pressure she put on herself when she sings, “Running circles in the abstract of my own mind,” which can be relatable to all who are trying to figure life out.
Watch Andria Rose’s “In the Abstract” music video below.
Check out the “In the Abstract” lyrics.
[Intro]
You give me life
Running circles in the abstract of
My own mind
The timing is divine
[Chorus]
You give me life
Running circle in the abstract of
The sublime
The timing is all mine
[Verse 1]
Waiting patiently
For somebody to give me
Some piece of mind
But it doesn’t seem like I’ll find
What I’m looking for cause
I’m needing so much more
So much more than this
[Chorus]
You give me life
Running circle in the abstract of
My own mind
The timing is divine
You give me life
Running circle in the abstract of
The sublime
The timing is all mind
[Verse 2]
Baby why don’t you
Come clean
Cause everything you do is like a mystery
[Chorus]
You give me life
Running circles in the abstract of
My own mind
The timing is divine
You give me life
Running circles in the abstract of
The sublime
The timing is all mine
[Verse 3]
You give me life (baby you)
Running circles in the abstract of (give me life)
My own mind (running circles)
The timing is divine (in the abstract)
You give me life (baby you)
Running circles in the abstract of (give me life)
The sublime (running circles)
The timing is all mine (and it’s divine)
[Verse 4] X2
Oh, babe,
I keep it moving
I keep it moving
And I keep it moving
[Chorus]
You give me life
Running circles in the abstract of
My own mind
And the timing is divine
You give me life
Running circles in the abstract of
The sublime
The timing is all mine
Andria Rose’s Telenovela is available to stream below.