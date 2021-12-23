After three episodes that revolved around the season’s big opening stunt with Big’s passing, And Just Like That finally settled into a rhythm that somewhat mirrors the old SATC formula, just 20 years on. Although the series is nearly halfway over (there are 10 episodes total), Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are finally on track to deal with the changes in their lives. More importantly, the And Just Like That Episode 5 promo hints at a new romance on the horizon for at least one of them.

Warning: Spoilers for And Just Like That Episode 4 follow. One of the things people don’t tell you about life after 40 is how hard it is to make friends. All through high school, college, and first jobs, there are new people to click with everywhere you look. But once people settle down, especially in marriage, making new friendships with deep connections can be rare. Episode 4 explores that with varying levels of success. For instance, the less said about Charlotte and LJW this week, the better, and although Miranda and Nya are slightly less cringe, the show makes a heck of a leap for that friendship. However, Carrie’s friendship with Seema felt like one with natural chemistry, and the way they accidentally step on each other’s toes because of their long-held assumptions had a ring of truth to it, as did the way both found ways to see their faults and change to be better friends.

As for next week’s episode, Miranda may have found a friend... with benefits.

Episode 5 is titled “Tragically Hip,” and I’m sorry, I cackled. There was no synopsis released with the promo, but the video *does* give fans a rundown of what this episode will revolve around: Carrie gets hip surgery. The result is that she’s dependent on all her friends to get around, as she has no immediate family to lean on. However, one look at that physical therapist hints perhaps she’s found at least something to take her mind off the pain.

As for romance, the Che and Miranda situation looks to be heating up. This is an exciting twist for the old SATC fandom, who will remember there were fleeting suggestions Miranda was interested in an LGBTQ+ relationship in the show’s early years. Unfortunately, it was an idea the show backed away from very quickly. However, with the show getting a second life in the 2020s when such a thing would no longer be ~scandalous~, it feels like the series is finally getting to do what it should have been able to all those years ago. I just worry about Steve.

And Just Like That continues with new episodes every Thursday streaming on HBO Max.