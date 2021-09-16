Everything's Unraveling In The AHS Episode 6 Promo

There are five more episodes to go in American Horror Story: Double Feature, but only one more for the first part of the season, “Red Tide.” The Provincetown-set story brought several plots to a head in its penultimate episode, “Gaslight.” However, there are still several loose ends to be tied up, and the American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 6 promo promises that as summer ends and the waters turn cold, the tide will still be awash with death.

Warning: Spoilers for American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 5 follow. Alas, poor Doris. This isn’t the first time Ryan Murphy has done the body horror of pregnancy well in AHS, but it may have been one of the most effective. First, Doris gave birth to a helpless infant who soon became feeding grounds for the whole family. Then, taken to the limit by Holden’s reading her design work for filth, followed by Alma and Ursula quietly pill-pushing, Doris broke down and tried to see if the Chemist’s miracle pill worked for her.

Of course, it didn’t. It was never going to. The tragic unraveling of Doris’ body as it slowly consumed itself into a talentless husk was sad enough. But after she tried to feed off her child, only to be driven from the house by husband Harry, who’d rather save the blood for those who deserve it, the heartbreak really hit.

Doris wasn’t the only character left for dead this week. Karen perished after losing her protection, first from Belle and then from Marty, who spurned her after she again refused to join the pill-popping crowd. But Karen didn’t go quietly into that good night. Instead, she took a pill herself, using her final burst of energy to slit Marty’s throat before taking her own life as well.

And with that, it’s time for the final episode in this story. The synopsis for the “Red Tide” finale episode, which is titled “Winter Kills,” doesn’t give too much away: “Ursula devises a sinister plan. The Gardners write their final act.”

Luckily, the promo reveals a bit more:

Episode 5 ended with a promise of a return of the Chemist for the finale, with Ursula believing Alma could be the key to brokering a deal for more medicine. But the plan may be too late. Both Belle and Austin told Harry from the beginning not to feed in P-Town, and to keep things subtle, directives neither the elder nor younger Gardner bothered to follow. To that end, the two are blowing their cover, something that cannot be allowed to stand.

With the finale will also come one more chance for this story to show how it will tie to the second half of the season, “Death Valley.” Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if the last episode finally ties to aliens or if both stories will remain genuinely separate.

American Horror Story: Double Feature continues with new episodes every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.