The ghost of Alix Earle’s ex Braxton Berrios haunts the first season of Earle Meets World. While the NFL star never directly appears on the Netflix reality series, he’s frequently mentioned, pops up in random texts and quickly declined calls, and even has a run-in with the Earle family in Aspen. In the show’s very last scene, Earle calls her ex to ask if he’d ever consider getting back together, and that’s when Berrios says his first (and only) two words of the series: “Oh, Alix.”

This vague reaction is his response to Earle confessing she “still feels there’s a possibility” for their relationship to work, even though he had told her they “100% would never get back together.” Understandably, Earle was extremely hesitant to share this vulnerable moment with the public.

“The idea of filming that call felt OK, and then you step into the room and it’s like, ‘Oh God, I’m so scared. This feels like the biggest deal in the world,’” Earle tells Elite Daily. “I was genuinely sweating that whole time, staring at the ceiling, like, ‘I'm so nervous to not only be saying this right now, but also have it filmed.’ All I could do was just try to lean in and trust the process.”

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While the call forced Earle to deal with some serious nerves, it ended up giving Earle Meets World the perfect title for its season finale, which is called “Oh, Alix.”

“I think the second we filmed that, we were like, ‘Oh, there's the title of the episode,’” Earle says. “We were just joking about it at first, and then when I saw that it actually was the title, I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ But it honestly is very fitting.”