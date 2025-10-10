Ali Iappe knew Anton Yarosh was the man for her right away on Love Is Blind Season 9, but their seamless romance got a lot more complicated once Ali started talking to his friends in the real world. Upon learning some troubling truths about her fiancé’s lifestyle, Ali began rethinking their relationship — and she’s telling Elite Daily exactly why confronting the issues still didn’t assuage her worries.

As Ali and Anton’s love story was portrayed on the show, the two quickly fell for each other and got engaged in the pods. Ali says that was very accurate. “It was love at first unsight,” she jokes. “It was Anton from Day 1. I know that we all get a chance to speak with other people, but for me, it was immediately just like, ‘OK, it’s him.’”

But Ali’s trust was shaken when Anton’s friends revealed that he had recently been going out to strip clubs. She was also surprised that he’d often drink beers in the mornings after working his night shifts. Ali says these actions didn’t align with what Anton had told her in the pods. “Coming from a Christian background and wanting to uphold those family values, the strip clubs and the drinking were very hard for me to try to work through,” Ali says. “From what I was hearing from him, it was in the past and that wasn't his lifestyle anymore.”

Ali did bring up her qualms to Anton, and even noticed some changes in him. But it wasn’t enough to fully calm her down. “I did feel like he attempted to correct the behavior and cut back on the drinking a little bit. But unfortunately, short-term behavior correction is very easy,” Ali says. “Long-term correction is very hard, and it takes a lot of blind trust in somebody. It’s hard to have the time for that during the short time that we're together.”

Fans will find out if Ali and Anton are able to make it to the altar when the Season 9 finale of Love Is Blind is released Oct. 22 on Netflix.