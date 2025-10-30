Ali & Anton Reveal If They've Reconciled Since Love Is Blind

What began as an instant connection in the Love Is Blind pods ended in a brutal “I don’t” at the end of Season 9. But, even though Ali Lima wasn’t ready to marry her partner Anton Yarosh, does that mean their entire relationship had to end? The two former fiancés explained how they moved forward after the failed wedding while at Season 9’s reunion.

At the start of the Denver season, Ali and Anton seemed like the strongest connection of all. But things hit a wall when Ali started noticing her fiancé drinking more than she expected, and heard his friends say he still frequented strip clubs. These were things that Ali said Anton had not told her about when they were getting to know each other in the pods, and it began to shake her confidence in their partnership.

She still stuck things out until the wedding, though, despite her mom frowning on Anton’s drinking habits and Ali’s sister Naiara openly disapproving of the match. Although Anton was quick to say “I do” at the altar, Ali couldn’t ignore her intuition, telling him, “I can’t be your wife.” She explained that the person she fell for in the pods wasn’t matching up with the person she had walked down the aisle with.

Netflix

Ali may not have been ready to spend a lifetime with Anton, but maybe she’d be open to dating him in a less pressure-filled environment. The two came back together at Season 9’s reunion to explain what happened between them after they split in the show’s finale.

It sounds like Ali and Anton fully left their relationship at the altar. At the reunion, Ali spoke about feeling like she never got to have any serious conversations with Anton after the pods. And Anton revealed he’s been seeing a new woman named Miranda since filming. “I’ve actually been in a relationship for about a year,” Anton said, calling Miranda “the person I’ve really been needing in my life.”

Ali, however, decided to play it coy with her current relationship status: “I appreciate any interest in my personal life at the moment, but I do want to keep it personal.”