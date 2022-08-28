Hero Fiennes Tiffin Just Confirmed A Fifth After Movie Has Already Been Filmed

The Sept. 7 release of After Ever Happy won’t mark the end of the romantic movie saga. Fans of the beloved After series will have already seen four chapters of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) roller-coaster relationship, and now it’s confirmed that a fifth is on its way. In a post on the After Instagram page, Fiennes Tiffin dropped a cheeky announcement that the fifth After movie, called After Everything, has already been filmed, so here’s all the details we know about Hessa’s next drama.

Fiennes Tiffin made the surprise announcement in an Instagram video on Aug. 25, just a few days ahead of After Ever Happy’s release. “We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie,” the star confirmed. The fifth installment in the After series will be After Everything, and the title already eludes to a story that fans have never read before. “I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

Hardin and Tessa’s relationship has faced countless obstacles that include school, work, family, and friends. No matter the situation, one of the best things about Hessa is that they are indestructible; even if the plot rips them apart, their love always leads them back to each other. Since announcing the fifth After movie, no additional details have been shared, but fans have a lot of speculations on what to expect. We’ve put together what we know and what fans predict for the next After chapter.

After Everything Plot Predictions

Each After movie has followed a corresponding book by author Anna Todd, but there are only four books in the series, so what is the fifth movie based on? Todd has also written a prequel to the story, aptly named Before, that follows Hardin's story before he met Tessa. It’s unlikely that the fifth movie will be a prequel if Langford is involved, so fans are predicting never-before-seen plot twists and new characters in this upcoming movie.

After Everything Cast

The movie announcement gave fans assurance that, at the very least, Fiennes-Tiffin is reprising his role as Hardin Scott. And what’s a king without a queen? It’s inevitable for the fifth movie to feature Josephine Langford stepping back into Tessa Young’s character, thus Hessa lives to see another day!

After Everything Predicted Release Date

In the announcement video, Fiennes shared that filming for the fifth movie has already wrapped up. No official release date has been set for After Everything, but based on the series' release history and the confirmation that filming is already done, fans can hope to see the new movie in 2023.