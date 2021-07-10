Here's Why Addison Rae's New Job Is Getting A Ton Of Backlash Online

Twitter is putting Addison Rae in the hot seat, and it’s brutal. After the TikToker tweeted about seemingly accepting a job as a reporter for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many journalism students weren’t too happy about it. Whether she’s got a legit job or just a one-time gig is up for debate since Rae seemed to be joking, but Twitter is getting fiery about it, and no one is holding back.

Although Rae probably didn’t intend to anger hundreds of Twitter users, her tweet on Friday, July 9, incited a lot of backlash. The post in question showed Rae posing in front of a UFC backdrop with a microphone at what appears to be an official event leading up to the UFC 264 fight featuring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).

It’s unclear what the event was or where it was held, but Rae’s caption certainly sounded like she was hired to report there. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote. It’s not clear if it’s all a joke, but Rae is likely making fun of the fact that she dropped out of Louisiana State University after her TikTok took off so she could pursue social media full time.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her gig announcement didn’t exactly receive a ton of congratulations on Twitter. Most people weighing in thought it was a bad move for UFC (if she did have a job) since she’s a college drop-out and didn’t spend four years working hard to earn a journalism degree.

Others are pointing out the major differences between Rae and the struggles normal people face when pursuing broadcast journalism:

Some people are also pointing out her probable lack of knowledge concerning UFC:

On the other hand, some tweets say the reality is branding and influencers in other broadcast jobs is inevitable:

And it wouldn’t be Twitter without some great jokes about the ordeal:

After so much backlash, Rae posted a quick update that read, “nvm y’all got me fired,” which means it was a joke, right?

Until Rae says something about whether the gig was real or not, fans can only speculate, but there’s no question people weren’t hype about her broadcast reporting for UFC.