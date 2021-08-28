Addison Finally Cleared Up Those Trump Rumors, But Doesn't Regret Meeting Him

If you remember those rumors that Addison Rae was a Trump supporter, listen up, because she’s finally setting things straight. The influencer recently explained the situation that started all the online buzz, and she said it isn’t what everyone assumed. The TikToker sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Friday, Aug. 27, and Addison Rae’s quote about not supporting Donald Trump appears to clear things up.

Rae has a lot going on — like the release of Netflix’s He’s All That and the fact that she’s one of the highest-earning TikTokers to date. But as the social media star keeps working hard, there have been some rumors surrounding whether she secretly supported Trump. Though Rae has largely steered clear of giving any political opinions, the rumors weren’t ~totally~ new because the question came up in the past. However, this time it was due to a video that showed her introducing herself to the former president in mid-July 2021. The video was captured during a UFC 264 fight and it showed Rae approaching to Trump to introduce herself, shake his hand, and say, “So, nice to meet you.” The clip led some to believe Rae was a fan of the controversial politician. However, Rae told the publication that her meet-and-greet doesn’t mean she supports his political stances. “I mean, I don’t support Trump,” she said.

The social media star continued, “And if someone does, that’s their opinion, and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own. But it’s very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very uncommon,” Rae continued.

Although Rae says she’s not a supporter, introducing herself to people comes naturally to her. “I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones,” she concluded.

When the video from July hit the internet, it went viral, showing the star going out of her way to approach Trump to introduce herself. “Hi,” she said. “I’m Addison. Nice to meet you, I have to say ‘hi.’”

Because of the vid, many fans expressed disappointment and confusion about Rae’s introduction, considering she’d already said she didn’t support him in the past.

Previously, in September 2020, some commenters started calling out Rae for reportedly being a Republican, an accusation that started because people thought they’d spotted a Trump flag in her room. It turns out the flag wasn’t what people thought, and she denied being a Republican voter.

Despite Rae’s choice to head to Trump being a little weird — she literally appeared out of nowhere from the stands — it seems like she’s finally cleared up those rumors.