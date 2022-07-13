Addison Rae Created A Doll That Looks Just Like Her

Addison Rae is officially getting her own doll. On Tuesday, July 12, she announced a partnership with Bonkers Toys on a doll collection that’ll drop later this summer. “This has been a dream of mine ever since I was little!!” Rae wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself surrounded by the dolls.

According to a press release from Bonkers Toys, the collection will include four figures inspired by Rae’s most iconic looks. Rae’s “Beach” doll features her in a pink-and-purple striped dress, while her “Comfy” look has her in a matching pink sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Her “Career” doll also looks stylish in a white top, jeans, and beige cardigan. The stand-out item in the collection, however, has to be Rae’s Deluxe Music Fashion Doll, which has the star dressed in full glam, wearing a white dress and luxe blue coat. The best part? It even plays music.

Oh, there are also accessory packs with additional looks and other add-ons. Each toy in the collection comes with a number of cool accessories that range from headphones and a purse to a phone and ring light.

The toy line, which Bonkers Toys said is in support of the non-profit Girls Inc., will be available in physical Walmart stores starting on Monday, Aug. 1. Pre-orders for the collection will begin on Walmart.com soon, but the press release didn’t give an exact date. In August, the collection will also be sold on Amazon and at other retailers.

Bonkers Toys

Considering Rae is one of the biggest Gen Z stars, it was only a matter of time before she got her own doll. Rae has a whopping 88 million followers on TikTok, where her videos have received over five billion likes since she joined the platform in 2019.

She’s since ventured into music with her 2021 debut single, “Obsessed.” And who could forget her starring role in the Netflix rom-com He’s All That. Yes, that’s the movie that also starred Kourtney Kardashian.

Come to think of it, I now want a Kourtney doll too. Bonkers Toys, can you get on that next? Thanks.